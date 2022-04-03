StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AMSF. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMERISAFE from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial lowered AMERISAFE from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AMERISAFE from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Shares of AMERISAFE stock opened at $51.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.21 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.37. AMERISAFE has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $67.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 36.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,140,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,030,000 after purchasing an additional 42,817 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in AMERISAFE by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in AMERISAFE by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in AMERISAFE by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

