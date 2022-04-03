StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a sell rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $316.69.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $316.49 on Thursday. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $258.00 and a 1-year high of $413.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 61.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.43.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ANSYS will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,074.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,460 shares of company stock valued at $10,028,831 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 3,900.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 322.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

