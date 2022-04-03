StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a hold rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aramark presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.38.

ARMK stock opened at $37.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.73, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Aramark has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $40.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.93.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 2.19%. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 314.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,317,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,918,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106,706 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Aramark by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,340,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Aramark by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,962,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,828,000 after purchasing an additional 457,519 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Aramark by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,044,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Aramark by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,009,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,777,000 after purchasing an additional 712,372 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

