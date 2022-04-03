StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on ARC Document Solutions from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

ARC opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $166.78 million, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.34. ARC Document Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $4.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26.

ARC Document Solutions ( NYSE:ARC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.25 million for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 3.36%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 4.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,611,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,654,000 after buying an additional 139,150 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,954,000 after buying an additional 79,499 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 72,436 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $2,450,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 642,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 67,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

