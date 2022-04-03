StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ATNI. BWS Financial decreased their price target on ATN International from $85.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATN International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Get ATN International alerts:

NASDAQ ATNI opened at $40.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $635.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 0.24. ATN International has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $51.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ATN International ( NASDAQ:ATNI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $187.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.06 million. ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ATN International will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.90%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATNI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,211,000 after buying an additional 23,324 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATN International during the 3rd quarter valued at $740,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of ATN International during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of ATN International during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

About ATN International (Get Rating)

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.