StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AVNW. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.75.

Aviat Networks stock opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.89. Aviat Networks has a 52-week low of $24.26 and a 52-week high of $43.76.

Aviat Networks ( NASDAQ:AVNW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $77.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.15 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 37.41% and a return on equity of 14.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aviat Networks news, CEO Pete A. Smith bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNW. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,298,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 556.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 120,797 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 2,465.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 84,283 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,604,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 428,420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,744,000 after acquiring an additional 49,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

