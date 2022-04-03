StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AXSM. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.78.

AXSM opened at $43.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.33 and a 200-day moving average of $33.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 2.37. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $74.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,266,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,109,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,700,000 after purchasing an additional 41,559 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 513.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 20,060 shares during the period. 48.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axsome Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

