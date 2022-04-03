StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Banc of California (NYSE:BANC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BANC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banc of California from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of BANC opened at $19.42 on Thursday. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.50.

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.06). Banc of California had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $73.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banc of California will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

In related news, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 5,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,795.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Andrew Barker bought 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $249,228.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Banc of California by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 40,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Banc of California by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Banc of California by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Banc of California by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

