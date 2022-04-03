StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $16.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average is $17.28. Bassett Furniture Industries has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $37.00.

Bassett Furniture Industries ( NASDAQ:BSET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 3.71%. Research analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.60%.

In other news, Director William C. Warden, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $80,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSET. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 52.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 147.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 136.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

