StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Shares of BPT stock opened at $16.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.61. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $16.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $0.581 dividend. This is an increase from BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 31.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 62,262 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 398.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 33,648 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 19.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 11,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

