StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Shares of BPT stock opened at $16.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.61. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $16.75.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $0.581 dividend. This is an increase from BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th.
BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.
