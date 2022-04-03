StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bunge (NYSE:BG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Bunge from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.11.

BG opened at $112.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.65. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.54. Bunge has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $117.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bunge will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 15.34%.

In other Bunge news, Director Grain Co Continental sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $20,112,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $105,472.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,167,050 shares of company stock valued at $121,705,813. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its position in Bunge by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Bunge by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Bunge by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bunge by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

