StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.75.

NYSE CBRE opened at $91.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.68. CBRE Group has a 1-year low of $77.72 and a 1-year high of $111.00.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.42. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,702,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total value of $484,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,073. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 50.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,733,000 after buying an additional 321,423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,563,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,219,000 after buying an additional 300,286 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 107.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 9,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

