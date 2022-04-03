StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CEMEX (NYSE:CX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEMEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CEMEX from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $9.20 price objective on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CEMEX from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.40 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.09.

Shares of CEMEX stock opened at $5.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average of $6.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.31. CEMEX has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $9.09.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 7.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in CEMEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in CEMEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 998.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CEMEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

