StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PLCE. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Children’s Place from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.85. The stock had a trading volume of 465,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,396. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $675.42 million, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.15. Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50.

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $507.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.73 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Children’s Place will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $429,201.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Bachman bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.83 per share, with a total value of $122,075.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 266.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 695,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 506,079 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Children’s Place during the 4th quarter valued at $14,225,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 816.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,918,000 after acquiring an additional 178,847 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 163,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Children’s Place during the 4th quarter valued at $7,778,000.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

