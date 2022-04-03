StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CNX. Truist Financial lowered their price target on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CNX Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CNX Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $21.02 on Thursday. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.04.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CNX Resources by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in CNX Resources by 1,080.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in CNX Resources by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

