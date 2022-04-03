StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Coherent presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $272.00.

Coherent stock opened at $273.43 on Thursday. Coherent has a one year low of $222.04 and a one year high of $275.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $262.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.18 and a beta of 1.38.

Coherent ( NASDAQ:COHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $384.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.90 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that Coherent will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coherent by 22.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Coherent by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 15,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Coherent by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coherent by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Coherent by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of commercial, industrial, and scientific research applications. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

