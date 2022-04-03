StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

NASDAQ:CTBI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.27. The stock had a trading volume of 106,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,934. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $46.30.

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $55.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.05 million. Equities analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.39%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 44.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the third quarter worth $45,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

