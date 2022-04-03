StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

CPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upgraded Crescent Point Energy to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crescent Point Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Crescent Point Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.59.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $7.37 on Thursday. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $7.87. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.69.

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 72.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 155,246 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1,235.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,163 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 23,279 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,090,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,675,000 after purchasing an additional 491,655 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter worth $5,340,000. 40.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

