StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DAL. TheStreet downgraded Delta Air Lines from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America raised Delta Air Lines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.81.

DAL opened at $39.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.60 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $51.82.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.53) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 293,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,516,000 after acquiring an additional 65,852 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,081,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,708,000 after acquiring an additional 350,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 80,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

