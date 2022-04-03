StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DENN. Benchmark initiated coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.71.

DENN traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.65. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.33.

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $107.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.88 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 19.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Denny’s by 163.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 69,600 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Denny’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,064,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,774,000 after acquiring an additional 20,964 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in Denny’s by 113.0% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 902,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,742,000 after acquiring an additional 478,587 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Denny’s by 53.8% in the third quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 200,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

