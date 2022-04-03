StockNews.com Begins Coverage on DHI Group (NYSE:DHX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DHX. TheStreet upgraded DHI Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHI Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.08.

Shares of DHX opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $301.49 million, a PE ratio of -9.53, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. DHI Group has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $6.62.

DHI Group ( NYSE:DHX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.21 million. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DHI Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,715,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,821,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,608,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,213,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 14,653 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 844,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 112,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 754,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc is a provider of artificial intelligence-powered software products, online tools, and talent acquisition services, delivering career marketplaces to candidates for technology-focused roles and employers hiring tech talent globally. DHI’s brands, namely Dice and ClearanceJobs, enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search, match, and connect with highly skilled technologists in specialized fields, particularly technology and those with active government security clearances.

