StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group stock traded up $5.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $192.73. The stock had a trading volume of 11,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,212. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $157.75 and a fifty-two week high of $234.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.06 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 40.73%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

In other news, CFO Thomas Edward Line sold 166 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.30, for a total value of $31,091.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula R. Meyer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $98,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 963 shares of company stock valued at $185,220. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHIL. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 57,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 181.1% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 3,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,062,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

