StockNews.com Begins Coverage on DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BOOM. Sidoti cut their target price on DMC Global from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DMC Global from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DMC Global has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.50.
NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $32.11 on Thursday. DMC Global has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $63.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.76 million, a PE ratio of -139.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.04.
In other news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $34,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOM. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,244,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,920,000 after purchasing an additional 450,933 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 762,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,157,000 after acquiring an additional 177,807 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,572,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,295,000 after acquiring an additional 167,676 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,895,000 after acquiring an additional 159,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,410,000.
DMC Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.
