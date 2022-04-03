StockNews.com Begins Coverage on DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BOOM. Sidoti cut their target price on DMC Global from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DMC Global from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DMC Global has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.50.

NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $32.11 on Thursday. DMC Global has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $63.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.76 million, a PE ratio of -139.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.04.

DMC Global ( NASDAQ:BOOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $71.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. DMC Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DMC Global will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $34,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOM. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,244,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,920,000 after purchasing an additional 450,933 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 762,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,157,000 after acquiring an additional 177,807 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,572,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,295,000 after acquiring an additional 167,676 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,895,000 after acquiring an additional 159,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,410,000.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.

