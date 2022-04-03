StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of EGLE traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.20. The stock had a trading volume of 322,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,463. The firm has a market cap of $943.40 million, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.08. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $70.49.

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($1.30). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $161.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 16.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is presently 68.91%.

In related news, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $60,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $956,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 161.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the third quarter worth $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

