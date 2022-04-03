StockNews.com Begins Coverage on eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded eBay from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.88.

Shares of eBay stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.71. 4,950,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,444,449. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. eBay has a twelve month low of $49.53 and a twelve month high of $81.19.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eBay will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s payout ratio is 4.35%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of eBay by 2.9% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 79,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 4.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,837,932 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $337,059,000 after acquiring an additional 184,797 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in eBay in the third quarter worth approximately $2,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

