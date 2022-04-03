StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ENI (NYSE:E)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

E has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ENI from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. AlphaValue raised ENI to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ENI from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank raised ENI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ENI in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.32.

E opened at $29.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.86 and a 200-day moving average of $28.61. ENI has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $32.56.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.97 billion during the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 7.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that ENI will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $0.9356 dividend. This is an increase from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.72. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. ENI’s payout ratio is currently 36.22%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of E. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in ENI by 157.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ENI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in ENI by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in ENI by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in ENI by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

