StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of ESPR stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.96. 945,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,965. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.60.

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.89) earnings per share. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $186,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 70.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

