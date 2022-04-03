StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolent Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

EVH stock opened at $32.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.32 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.39. Evolent Health has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $34.60.

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 1,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $39,004.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $486,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,218 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVH. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 444.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter.

About Evolent Health (Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.