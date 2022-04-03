StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $198.87.
Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $209.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.18 and a 200 day moving average of $196.92. The stock has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.40. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $132.99 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.09%.
In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley acquired 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $200.75 per share, with a total value of $2,107,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,573 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.
About Extra Space Storage (Get Rating)
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Extra Space Storage (EXR)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.