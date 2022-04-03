StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $198.87.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $209.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.18 and a 200 day moving average of $196.92. The stock has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.40. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $132.99 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.09%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley acquired 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $200.75 per share, with a total value of $2,107,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,573 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.