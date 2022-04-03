StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FTNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Fortinet from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $364.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $342.30.

FTNT stock traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $339.01. The stock had a trading volume of 724,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,347. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.65, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $186.19 and a twelve month high of $371.77.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $963.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.75 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total value of $730,909.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total value of $1,128,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,250 shares of company stock worth $4,102,974. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

