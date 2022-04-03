StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FTNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Fortinet from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $364.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $342.30.
FTNT stock traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $339.01. The stock had a trading volume of 724,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,347. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.65, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $186.19 and a twelve month high of $371.77.
In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total value of $730,909.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total value of $1,128,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,250 shares of company stock worth $4,102,974. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
