StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the accessories brand company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOSL remained flat at $$9.64 during trading hours on Thursday. 686,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,189. The company has a market capitalization of $502.69 million, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.61. Fossil Group has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 647.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,442 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after buying an additional 799,940 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,052,744 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $51,993,000 after purchasing an additional 742,726 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Fossil Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,122,623 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $25,149,000 after acquiring an additional 322,771 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,986,492 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $82,181,000 after purchasing an additional 305,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the third quarter worth approximately $3,555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

