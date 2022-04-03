StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Covey from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Covey currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.67.

FC stock opened at $47.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Franklin Covey has a one year low of $28.79 and a one year high of $52.52. The stock has a market cap of $674.25 million, a PE ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.05.

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 11.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FC. Blue Grotto Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter valued at $6,097,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter worth $5,166,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 72,626 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter worth $2,674,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,381,000 after purchasing an additional 52,767 shares in the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

