StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About Galmed Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.
