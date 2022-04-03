StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLMD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 229,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 21,775 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

