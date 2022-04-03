StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GAP (NYSE:GPS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

GPS has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered GAP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on GAP from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on GAP from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered GAP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $13.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on GAP from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.51.

Get GAP alerts:

GPS traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,214,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,516,498. GAP has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $37.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average is $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GAP will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is an increase from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in GAP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in GAP by 270.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in GAP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in GAP in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GAP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.