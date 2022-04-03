StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bradesco Corretora lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. to a hold rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $218.20.

Shares of NYSE:ASR opened at $227.11 on Thursday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $165.48 and a fifty-two week high of $230.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 34.57%. The company had revenue of $327.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.02 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,288,000 after acquiring an additional 226,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,493,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 299,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,995,000 after acquiring an additional 14,883 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 124,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,174,000 after purchasing an additional 75,052 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.22% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

