StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.83.

NASDAQ HALO traded up $1.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.45. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.87.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 164.68% and a net margin of 90.84%. The firm had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.10 million. Analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,060.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

