StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th.
HURN traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.60. 103,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.02 million, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.63 and a 200 day moving average of $48.28. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $59.09.
In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $739,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 4,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $203,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,371 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 70,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 10,690 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,639,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 72,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 38,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,389,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.
About Huron Consulting Group (Get Rating)
Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.
