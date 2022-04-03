StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Icahn Enterprises from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEP traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,079. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.63 and a 200-day moving average of $53.14. Icahn Enterprises has a 12 month low of $48.93 and a 12 month high of $61.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 0.86.

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($1.85). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Icahn Enterprises’s revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently -372.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEP. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the third quarter worth $81,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 14.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

