StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immersion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

NASDAQ IMMR traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $5.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,071. Immersion has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average is $5.97. The firm has a market cap of $184.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.78.

Immersion ( NASDAQ:IMMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Immersion had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Immersion will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 12,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $65,368.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,223 shares of company stock worth $110,119. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immersion by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 573,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 92,312 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Immersion by 7,501.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 35,256 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immersion by 211.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,949 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 26,438 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immersion by 142.5% in the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 151,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 89,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immersion by 182.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 21,944 shares in the last quarter. 45.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

