StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

INUV stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. Inuvo has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.14. The firm has a market cap of $57.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47.

Inuvo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.

