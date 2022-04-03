StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
INUV stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. Inuvo has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.14. The firm has a market cap of $57.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47.
Inuvo Company Profile (Get Rating)
