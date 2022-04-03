StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LSTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $164.80.

Shares of LSTR traded down $11.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $139.82. The stock had a trading volume of 899,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,465. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.86. Landstar System has a one year low of $139.12 and a one year high of $188.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 45.49%. Landstar System’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

In other news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

