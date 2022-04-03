StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.31.

Shares of NASDAQ LINC traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.38. The stock had a trading volume of 126,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,957. The company has a market capitalization of $202.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.88. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.18.

Lincoln Educational Services ( NASDAQ:LINC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $87.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.38 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 10.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 83,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 19,944 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 15,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades, Healthcare & Other Professions, and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

