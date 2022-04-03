StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
LIVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut LivaNova from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. UBS Group upgraded LivaNova from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.67.
Shares of LivaNova stock traded up $2.88 on Thursday, reaching $84.71. 650,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,019. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $68.68 and a 1-year high of $93.89. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.76.
In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,784 shares of company stock worth $472,826. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LivaNova by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,349,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,120,000 after purchasing an additional 92,200 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in LivaNova by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,415,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,042,000 after purchasing an additional 230,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in LivaNova by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,418,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,406,000 after purchasing an additional 34,304 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in LivaNova by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,310,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,002,000 after purchasing an additional 91,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its stake in LivaNova by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 1,734,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,647,000 after purchasing an additional 609,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.
About LivaNova (Get Rating)
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.
