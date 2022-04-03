StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LXFR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luxfer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

LXFR traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $17.25. 115,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,792. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.07. Luxfer has a 52-week low of $15.34 and a 52-week high of $23.91. The company has a market cap of $474.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Luxfer had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $98.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Luxfer will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is currently 46.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 4.2% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,289,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,952,000 after buying an additional 91,311 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in Luxfer by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,206,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,678,000 after purchasing an additional 204,599 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Luxfer by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,013,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,574,000 after purchasing an additional 194,363 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Luxfer by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 715,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,054,000 after purchasing an additional 54,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Luxfer by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 693,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,400,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

