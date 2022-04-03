StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MBII. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $1.30 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marrone Bio Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.01.

MBII stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $194.87 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.33. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.80.

Marrone Bio Innovations ( NASDAQ:MBII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 49.30% and a negative net margin of 37.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts predict that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marrone Bio Innovations news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 22,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $25,228.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 215,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 21,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 21,703 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 75,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 22,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 25,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of biological-based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

