StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MHH opened at $19.25 on Friday. Mastech Digital has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Mastech Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.

