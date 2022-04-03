StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:MHH opened at $19.25 on Friday. Mastech Digital has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Mastech Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mastech Digital (MHH)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.