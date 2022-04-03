StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MetLife (NYSE:MET)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MET. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a market perform rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.54.

Shares of MetLife stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.50. 4,070,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,926,416. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.04 and its 200-day moving average is $64.92. The stock has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18. MetLife has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $72.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MetLife will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 12.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 79,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 9,082 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in MetLife by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in MetLife by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

