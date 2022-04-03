StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MAA. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $211.45.

MAA traded up $3.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $213.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,927. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $144.29 and a 52-week high of $231.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.77. The company has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 30.02%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $1.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.36%.

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $326,738.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $125,909.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,125 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

