StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Middlesex Water from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Middlesex Water from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:MSEX traded up $3.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.05. 148,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.61. Middlesex Water has a 12-month low of $77.31 and a 12-month high of $121.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.25.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.04%.
In other Middlesex Water news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $316,862.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.33, for a total value of $103,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,506 shares of company stock valued at $575,617 in the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.
Middlesex Water Company Profile (Get Rating)
Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.
