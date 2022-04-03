StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $270.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,334. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Morningstar has a 1 year low of $229.33 and a 1 year high of $350.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.68 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $462.20 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.29%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 13,614 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.21, for a total value of $3,814,778.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.35, for a total transaction of $631,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,445 shares of company stock valued at $57,294,282 in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Morningstar by 48.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Morningstar by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Morningstar by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Morningstar by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Morningstar by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Morningstar (Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.